Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE AIN opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. Albany International has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Albany International by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,818,000 after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Albany International by 52.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Albany International by 13.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

