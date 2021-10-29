Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $10.46 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIG opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $60.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

