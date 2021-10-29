Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 1,809.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,949 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.41% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KAR Auction Services by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 146,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 55,365 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR).

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.