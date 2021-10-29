Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $10.05 Million in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 633,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,049,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.22% of Cloudera at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cloudera by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cloudera by 13,762.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cloudera during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,755,408.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $4,779,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,203,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,319.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,447 shares of company stock worth $6,762,399. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.99 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.