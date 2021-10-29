Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases Shares of 219,900 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 217.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after buying an additional 1,703,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,155,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after buying an additional 1,224,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after buying an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.76.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

