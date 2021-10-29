Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 850,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $536.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 144.32 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $543.87.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.60, for a total transaction of $1,211,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,793,924.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.96.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

