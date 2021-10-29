Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.51.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
