Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.35. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.51.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.