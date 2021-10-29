Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 3.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

ALIM stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 11,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 million, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.61. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.18% of Alimera Sciences worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

