Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $664.92 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $537.82 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $653.86 and a 200-day moving average of $672.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

Y has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

