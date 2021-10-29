Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Insider Rebecca Aretos Sells 182 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average is $206.29. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $126.04 and a one year high of $271.29.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 51.5% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.