Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $170.98 and last traded at $171.23. Approximately 930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.04.

Specifically, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGT. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13 and a beta of 1.77.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($4.28) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.