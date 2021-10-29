Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.36. 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a PE ratio of 30.05. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $161,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,141.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 483,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,576. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.