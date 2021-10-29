Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) PT Raised to $38.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 30.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.80. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 20,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $572,248.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,990 shares of company stock valued at $15,086,576. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,691,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after acquiring an additional 952,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,855,000 after acquiring an additional 620,572 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,183,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,194,000 after buying an additional 810,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

