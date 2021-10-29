Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) PT Lowered to $134.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.61.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,738. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.61. Alliance Data Systems has a 12-month low of $44.32 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

