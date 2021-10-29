Alliance Global Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)

Alliance Global Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a C$1.40 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at C$1.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 10.18. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

