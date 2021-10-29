AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

AB opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $57.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

