AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AB opened at $55.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $57.54.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.