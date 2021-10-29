AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Price Target Raised to $61.00

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $55.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.