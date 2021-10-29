AllianceBlock (ALBT) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. AllianceBlock has a total market cap of $184.21 million and $3.86 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllianceBlock has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00051456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.93 or 0.00232667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00099410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AllianceBlock Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,955,783 coins. The official website for AllianceBlock is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllianceBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

