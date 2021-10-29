Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACTDU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $164,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $197,000.

Get ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II alerts:

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACTDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.