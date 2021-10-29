Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 14,574 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Athene were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 285.5% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,314,000 after buying an additional 1,254,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 182.7% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,451,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000,000 after buying an additional 938,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Athene by 498.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 997,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,261,000 after buying an additional 830,513 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athene stock opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.61. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $91.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

