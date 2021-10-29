Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of AutoNation worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 16,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $1,942,872.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,164,349.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,323,734 shares of company stock worth $164,668,215. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

AN stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

