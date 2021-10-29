Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 138,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 80,010 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $33.98 on Friday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

