Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,269 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 816,017 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $44,970,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after acquiring an additional 591,262 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $35,095,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,386,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,610,000 after acquiring an additional 554,401 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.40. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

