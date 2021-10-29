Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,523 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $4,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $59.44 and a one year high of $83.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.