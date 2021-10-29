Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,977 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $296,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,819 shares of company stock worth $42,761,998. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $179.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.84 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.64.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.23%.

BR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

