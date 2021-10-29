Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APYRF. Desjardins increased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

