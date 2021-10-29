Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.61.

Shares of AP.UN opened at C$43.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.46. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$31.50 and a 52 week high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

