Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/20/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $53.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $71.00.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/23/2021 – Allogene Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

ALLO traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.21. 52,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,549. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after purchasing an additional 645,613 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,166,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 625,071 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

