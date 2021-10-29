Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.43% and a negative net margin of 128.96%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,050. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.98. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

