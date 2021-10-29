Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,129.77.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,922.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,593.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,522.24 and a 52 week high of $2,982.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,299 shares of company stock worth $492,039,141 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.