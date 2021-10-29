Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,074.76.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,916.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,516.55 and a twelve month high of $2,973.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,554.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $595,998,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

