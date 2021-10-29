Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Trading Down 6.8%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP)’s share price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 1,018,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,484,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

About Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear end collision.

