Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in October

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of Alps Alpine stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.83 and a beta of 1.49. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $19.33 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alps Alpine had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alps Alpine will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

