Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AYX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Shares of AYX opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.28 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.01. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $145.41.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $173,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,540,625. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Alteryx by 178.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

