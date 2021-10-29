Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.
NYSE:MO traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $44.15. 964,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,545. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
