Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $44.15. 964,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,119,545. The company has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Get Altria Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.