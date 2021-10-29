Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $16.80

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $16.00. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 342 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.55 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 59.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 9.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the second quarter worth $178,000.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

