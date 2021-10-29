Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys New Stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.22% of Verve Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,851,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,446,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,928,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $22,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERV opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

