Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after buying an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after buying an additional 627,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after buying an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 393,134 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after buying an additional 329,405 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $475,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $2,799,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,900 shares of company stock worth $22,371,087. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.28 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 198.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.