Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $5.06 Million Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

