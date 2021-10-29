Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPARU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,506,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,008,000.

Shares of CPARU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

