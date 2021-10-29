Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 769 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.33.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VMC opened at $188.87 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $131.36 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

