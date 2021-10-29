Amalgamated Bank Acquires 98,606 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 425.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,606 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $23,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.48. 10,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,048. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.85 and a 52 week high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,375 shares of company stock valued at $721,244 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

