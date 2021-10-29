Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,409 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $15,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,156. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.74 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.85.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

