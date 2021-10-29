Amalgamated Bank Has $26.63 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 397.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,726 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $26,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Anthem by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANTM. Stephens increased their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.95.

Anthem stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.84. 9,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,878. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.38. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.01 and a fifty-two week high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

