Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.
Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 474,784 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 155,169 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMAL traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $567.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $20.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
