Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Amalgamated Financial reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 474,784 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 777,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200,768 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 155,169 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAL traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,563. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $567.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $20.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

