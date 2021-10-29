Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.36. 40,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,436. The company has a market capitalization of $570.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.
Amalgamated Financial Company Profile
Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services
