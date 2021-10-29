Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $3,800.00 at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.02.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,381.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.72 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

