Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $3,800.00 at Wolfe Research

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,094.02.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,446.57 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,381.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
