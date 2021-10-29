Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Posts Earnings Results

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%.

Shares of NYSE ABEV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 41,933,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,732,621. Ambev has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ABEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ambev stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 92.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,274,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ambev were worth $11,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

