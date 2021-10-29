AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $64.01 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.77.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

